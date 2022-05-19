Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 226,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 738,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marqeta by 2,162.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,093,000 after buying an additional 5,516,133 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marqeta stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.82.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

