Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 39.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.84. The company had a trading volume of 244,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,337. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average is $163.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.