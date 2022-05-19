Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after purchasing an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.49. 122,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.95 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.