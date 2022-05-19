Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $225.57. The stock had a trading volume of 607,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,993. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.17 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

