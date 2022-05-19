Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 863 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.03.

CRM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.64 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.18 and its 200-day moving average is $227.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,277,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,121,158. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

