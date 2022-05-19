Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.78.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $152.96 and a 1-year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

