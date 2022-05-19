Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 645 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $15,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brian Edward Davis sold 355 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $8,786.25.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $27,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $27,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $26,990.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $18,035.92.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of -0.22.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 837,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 121,494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,049.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 157,408 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

