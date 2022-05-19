Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.81 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.81 million and approximately $626,963.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,002.37 or 0.06647776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00067907 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,172,750 coins and its circulating supply is 354,812,607 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

