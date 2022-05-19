SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter. SurgePays updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SURG opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SURG shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SurgePays in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)
SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.
