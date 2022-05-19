SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter. SurgePays updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SURG opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SURG shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SurgePays in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.