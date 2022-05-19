Susan D. Lynch Buys 450 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Stock

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) CFO Susan D. Lynch bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.42 per share, for a total transaction of $15,489.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VEC traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,321. The stock has a market cap of $393.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vectrus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 197,215 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 49.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEC. StockNews.com began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

