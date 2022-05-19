Susquehanna Lowers AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $70.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.13.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.16. AerCap has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.