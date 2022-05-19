SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.53.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $431.25 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $422.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.