Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.74

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.74 and traded as high as $58.46. Swisscom shares last traded at $58.44, with a volume of 12,184 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

