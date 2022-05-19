Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00-5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $10.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.38 and a 200-day moving average of $320.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $229.04 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

