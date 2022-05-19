Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.78.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS traded down $10.24 on Wednesday, reaching $272.57. 1,260,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,002. Synopsys has a one year low of $229.04 and a one year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.48.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,541,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.