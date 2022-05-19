Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,560,000 after buying an additional 1,003,876 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,100 shares of company stock worth $277,159. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.29. 9,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

