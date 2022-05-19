Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.88.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $31.85 on Monday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $102,083,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.