Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.42.

NYSE TGT traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.20. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $155.20 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

