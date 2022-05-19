Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Tata Motors by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter.

TTM traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 583,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,844. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

About Tata Motors (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.