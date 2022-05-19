Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period.
Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
