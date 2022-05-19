Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE:TTM opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 53.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

