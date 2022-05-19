TD Securities Trims Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Target Price to C$25.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SANG stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $177.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.