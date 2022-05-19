TD Securities Trims Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Target Price to C$25.00

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANGGet Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SANG stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $177.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

