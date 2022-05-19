Tegean Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Aurora Acquisition accounts for about 0.5% of Tegean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tegean Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Aurora Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 242,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 66,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

