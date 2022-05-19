Tegean Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGAC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of African Gold Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,742. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

