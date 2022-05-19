Tegean Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 225,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.8% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 152,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 2,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,847. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

