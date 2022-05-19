Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 66,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

