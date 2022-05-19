Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:HQL opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQL. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

