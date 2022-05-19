Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

VIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

VIV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 2,047,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About Telefônica Brasil (Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.