Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $200.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $305.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.95.

NYSE TGT opened at $161.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.20. Target has a one year low of $155.20 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

