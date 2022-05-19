Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TME stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 225,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 603,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,274 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

