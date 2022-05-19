Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives $7.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

TEZNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.60 ($6.88) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.13) to €9.00 ($9.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Shares of TEZNY stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.