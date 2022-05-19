Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TERN opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TERN. Zacks Investment Research raised Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terns Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

