Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TERN opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TERN. Zacks Investment Research raised Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terns Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
