TerraUSD Market Cap Achieves $974.19 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 82.1% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $974.19 million and approximately $146.77 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006746 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

