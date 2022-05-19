Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRNO. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.38.

TRNO stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

