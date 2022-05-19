Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.88).

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday.

TSCO stock traded down GBX 10.74 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 255.36 ($3.15). 24,941,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,564,395. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 221.70 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

