Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $956.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $942.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $12.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $722.12. 615,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,462,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $748.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $932.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $974.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.