Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,763 shares of company stock worth $1,164,351 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,570. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

