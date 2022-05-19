TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $22.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 217,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.