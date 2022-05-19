The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

