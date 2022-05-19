The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,066,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $169,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

DSGX stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

