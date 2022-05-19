The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $27.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

