The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

GGZ opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.