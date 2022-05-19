The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

GLU opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

