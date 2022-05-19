The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €57.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($59.38) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($65.83) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.81 ($64.39).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW stock opened at €38.70 ($40.31) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.94. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($43.04).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.