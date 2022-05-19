The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $39.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 147,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,457,989. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $34,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

