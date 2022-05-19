The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.65. The stock had a trading volume of 69,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.90 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

