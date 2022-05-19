The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 592,447 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $156,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $308.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,660. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.90 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.57. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

