The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,591 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY stock opened at $207.69 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.16 and its 200-day moving average is $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $315.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

