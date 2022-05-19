The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $26,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,902,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

SJM stock opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average is $135.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.