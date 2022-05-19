The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.83 Million

Equities analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to report $28.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $32.50 million. Lion Electric reported sales of $16.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $150.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $175.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $495.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEV shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

LEV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 459,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.00. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lion Electric by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

