The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Holdings Lifted by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lovesac by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lovesac by 348.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,918. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

